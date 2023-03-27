Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Trimmed by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. 2,493,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

