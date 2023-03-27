BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at C$31.86 on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of C$29.57 and a 1 year high of C$41.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.32.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.