BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at C$31.86 on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of C$29.57 and a 1 year high of C$41.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.32.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
