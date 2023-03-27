Bank of Montreal Can Has $149.85 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of FirstEnergy worth $149,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,642. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

