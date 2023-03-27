Bank of Montreal Can Invests $158.85 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,845,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.36 and a 200-day moving average of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.