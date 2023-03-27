Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,208,819 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,208,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $205,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,329,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,549,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

