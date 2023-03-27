Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,937 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $171,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,058,000 after acquiring an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

