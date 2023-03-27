Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

