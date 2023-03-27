BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at Hovde Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 240,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

