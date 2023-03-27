Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00325844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.08 or 0.25490977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

