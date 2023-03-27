Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $363.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

