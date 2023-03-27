Barclays Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.71.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 2.1 %

KB Home stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.