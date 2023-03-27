Barclays Upgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,351,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $79,393,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Regency Centers by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

