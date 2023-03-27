Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $18.03. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 3,307,276 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

