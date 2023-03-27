Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.38

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3100575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

