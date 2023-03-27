Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $689.38. 102,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,533. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $707.66 and its 200 day moving average is $654.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

