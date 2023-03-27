Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.80. 730,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

