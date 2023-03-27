Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.80. 730,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.