Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 397,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,981,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

