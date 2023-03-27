Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

BFLBY remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

