BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,583. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

