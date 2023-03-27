biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

biote Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $4.63 on Monday. biote has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Insider Activity

In other biote news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

biote Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in biote Corp. ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

