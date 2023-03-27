biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
biote Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $4.63 on Monday. biote has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.
In other biote news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
