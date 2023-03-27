Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $120.14 or 0.00445681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $175.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,957.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00130599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,348,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

