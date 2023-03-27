Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Bitcoin Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

