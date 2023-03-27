Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
Bitcoin Group Trading Up 9.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.