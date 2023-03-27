BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,245.33

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded up 161.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $114,245.33 and $30.12 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

