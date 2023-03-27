BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

ECAT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,390. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

