BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 890.9% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 890.9% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 15.76. 164,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,893. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.77.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 521.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 42.8% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 632,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

