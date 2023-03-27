Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 4%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.12. Approximately 7,206,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,329,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.