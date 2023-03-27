BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,016.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.61 or 0.00446441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130779 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00028496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00041168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

