BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock remained flat at $64.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.8091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BlueScope Steel

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

