BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE ZAG traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.79. The company had a trading volume of 181,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.61. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.55.

