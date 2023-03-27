BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZAG traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.79. 181,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,315. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.95 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.61.

