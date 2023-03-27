BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$18.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

TSE:KEC traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.73. 11,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.38. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$519.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The firm had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.8311258 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.