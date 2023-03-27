BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.30.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$54.87. 607,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.74.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,620 shares of company stock worth $2,329,411. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

