BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Up 209.6% in March

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the February 28th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,440.0 days.

Shares of VARXF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. BOE Varitronix has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on BOE Varitronix in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

