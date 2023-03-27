Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 204.0% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,374.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $38.41 during trading hours on Monday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

