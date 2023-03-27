Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 204.0% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,374.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $38.41 during trading hours on Monday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.