Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also

