Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 411,873 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 411,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,247,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

