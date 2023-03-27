Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $375.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.78. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

