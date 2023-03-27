Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$30.50

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. Also, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.06. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$37.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

