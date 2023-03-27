BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$117.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.54.

Shares of DOO traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$103.92. 183,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.47. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.72 and a twelve month high of C$120.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

