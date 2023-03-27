Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.33. 297,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

