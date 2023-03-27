Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

