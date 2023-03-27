Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $246,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. 456,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

