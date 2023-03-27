Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $3.10 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware Stock Performance

About VMware

NYSE VMW traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $122.50. 172,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.