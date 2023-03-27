Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 399,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,083. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

