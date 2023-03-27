Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.14. 15,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,553. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

