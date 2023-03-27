Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 300 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $99.27. 106,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

