Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,133. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

