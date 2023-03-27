Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.63) to GBX 2,340 ($28.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.53) to GBX 3,060 ($37.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.39) to GBX 2,850 ($35.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Articles

