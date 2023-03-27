Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.42. 91,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,026. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

