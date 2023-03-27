Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYCH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYCH remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

